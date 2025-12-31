After Hours Most Active for Dec 31, 2025 : PATH, NVDA, RITM, AAPL, IUSV, SOC, ACHR, UAA, SNV, LCID, QQQ, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.64 to 25,221.81. The total After hours volume is currently 127,104,038 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.04 at $16.35, with 21,791,752 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PATH's current last sale is 96.18% of the target price of $17.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0407 at $186.46, with 8,213,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is +0.03 at $10.93, with 3,813,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RITM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.23 at $272.09, with 3,507,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is unchanged at $102.54, with 3,338,583 shares traded. This represents a 27.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) is +0.92 at $9.94, with 3,331,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOC is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.01 at $7.51, with 3,296,878 shares traded. ACHR's current last sale is 57.77% of the target price of $13.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is +0.03 at $5.00, with 3,149,939 shares traded. UAA's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $5.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is +0.45 at $50.50, with 3,130,023 shares traded. SNV's current last sale is 87.83% of the target price of $57.5.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.07 at $10.50, with 2,919,841 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 61.76% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $614.26, with 2,841,878 shares traded. This represents a 52.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.06 at $230.88, with 2,694,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

