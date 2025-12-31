After Hours Most Active for Dec 31, 2025 : PATH, NVDA, IUSV, AAPL, SNV, PNFP, ACHR, T, ACWX, AMZN, SOC, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .46 to 25,250.31. The total After hours volume is currently 112,218,174 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.0099 at $16.38, with 21,384,526 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PATH's current last sale is 96.35% of the target price of $17.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $186.29, with 6,853,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is +0.0074 at $102.55, with 3,338,413 shares traded. This represents a 27.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $272.03, with 3,197,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is unchanged at $50.05, with 3,071,805 shares traded. SNV's current last sale is 87.04% of the target price of $57.5.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) is unchanged at $95.41, with 2,411,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PNFP is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.01 at $7.53, with 2,391,190 shares traded. ACHR's current last sale is 57.92% of the target price of $13.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0201 at $24.86, with 2,351,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is unchanged at $67.13, with 2,287,485 shares traded. This represents a 37.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.012 at $230.81, with 2,143,954 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) is +1.1 at $10.12, with 1,851,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOC is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0002 at $24.90, with 1,391,598 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 90.54% of the target price of $27.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.