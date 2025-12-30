After Hours Most Active for Dec 30, 2025 : RKT, NVDA, IXUS, T, ORCL, MRVL, PFE, KVUE, CSCO, NU, AAPL, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.54 to 25,462.02. The total After hours volume is currently 94,180,282 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is unchanged at $20.06, with 9,966,689 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 97.85% of the target price of $20.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.22 at $187.32, with 5,091,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is unchanged at $84.97, with 5,039,256 shares traded.IXUS has a $0.00000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/30/2025



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $24.82, with 3,773,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -0.2118 at $197.00, with 2,580,125 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.02 at $86.74, with 2,474,518 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $25.01, with 2,261,245 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 90.95% of the target price of $27.5.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.015 at $17.32, with 2,117,562 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 96.22% of the target price of $18.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.0238 at $77.43, with 1,777,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.06 at $16.94, with 1,674,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $272.95, with 1,619,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.05 at $37.35, with 1,486,674 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 97.01% of the target price of $38.5.

