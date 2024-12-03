After Hours Most Active for Dec 3, 2024 : PFE, NIO, T, TPR, YMM, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 46.99 to 21,276.31. The total After hours volume is currently 141,255,009 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.015 at $25.58, with 7,799,881 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $4.63, with 4,963,813 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $23.72, with 3,180,576 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is unchanged at $64.32, with 2,744,355 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is -0.03 at $10.19, with 2,446,916 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $46.82, with 2,437,218 shares traded.

