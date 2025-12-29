After Hours Most Active for Dec 29, 2025 : LINE, GENI, NVDA, FUN, CMCSA, PFE, CSCO, PEP, OPEN, O, XOM, KBR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.57 to 25,521.99. The total After hours volume is currently 89,566,039 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lineage, Inc. (LINE) is unchanged at $34.34, with 4,137,960 shares traded. LINE's current last sale is 85.85% of the target price of $40.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is -0.2 at $10.74, with 4,112,963 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GENI is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $188.04, with 3,708,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) is unchanged at $15.33, with 3,504,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUN is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.19 at $29.68, with 2,829,144 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 86.03% of the target price of $34.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $24.99, with 2,521,975 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 90.87% of the target price of $27.5.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $77.79, with 2,411,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is +0.05 at $144.29, with 2,283,396 shares traded. PEP's current last sale is 87.98% of the target price of $164.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.0598 at $5.77, with 2,223,957 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 412.16% of the target price of $1.4.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is +0.01 at $56.82, with 2,030,359 shares traded. O's current last sale is 91.65% of the target price of $62.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.06 at $120.59, with 1,385,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



KBR, Inc. (KBR) is unchanged at $40.21, with 1,336,736 shares traded. KBR's current last sale is 75.16% of the target price of $53.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.