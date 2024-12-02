After Hours Most Active for Dec 2, 2024 : RIG, NVDA, SNAP, LRCX, MRK, WBD, AMCR, CMCSA, CVS, MSFT, AAPL, HPE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.02 to 21,151.58. The total After hours volume is currently 138,628,280 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is unchanged at $4.36, with 12,002,536 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 69.76% of the target price of $6.25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.02 at $138.65, with 10,019,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $12.11, with 8,228,666 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 93.15% of the target price of $13.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is -0.02 at $78.49, with 6,534,214 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRCX is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.14 at $100.75, with 5,490,501 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.02 at $10.58, with 4,285,178 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 96.18% of the target price of $11.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.57, with 4,212,570 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 96.09% of the target price of $11.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $43.29, with 4,028,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $59.08, with 3,997,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $430.98, with 3,140,498 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2505 at $239.84, with 2,440,402 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $21.25, with 2,194,138 shares traded.HPE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.48 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

