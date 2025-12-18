After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2025 : BAC, NVDA, C, NKE, IREN, CCCC, SNAP, CMCSA, INTC, CRWV, PCG, KVUE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.24 to 25,349.42. The total After hours volume is currently 340,448,478 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $54.24, with 38,332,325 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.67 at $174.81, with 11,323,364 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.03 at $112.80, with 10,517,813 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -7.0603 at $58.57, with 10,445,533 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 68.91% of the target price of $85.



IREN Limited (IREN) is +0.36 at $36.16, with 9,839,970 shares traded. IREN's current last sale is 45.2% of the target price of $80.



C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is +0.04 at $2.05, with 9,223,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCCC is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.09 at $7.54, with 8,236,269 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 79.37% of the target price of $9.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.21 at $30.06, with 7,736,723 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 87.13% of the target price of $34.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $36.30, with 7,663,411 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.53% of the target price of $38.



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is +4.17 at $71.85, with 5,142,456 shares traded. CRWV's current last sale is 55.06% of the target price of $130.5.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.12 at $15.70, with 4,897,062 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.02 at $17.12, with 4,845,791 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 95.11% of the target price of $18.

