After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2025 : BAC, C, NVDA, CCCC, GRAB, RXRX, AAPL, QQQ, COMP, PCG, PGRE, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -39.83 to 24,979.54. The total After hours volume is currently 182,940,691 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $54.25, with 38,232,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $112.83, with 10,287,477 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.36 at $173.78, with 8,916,506 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is +0.03 at $2.04, with 8,690,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCCC is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0295 at $4.95, with 4,069,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.0099 at $4.45, with 3,844,383 shares traded. RXRX's current last sale is 74.17% of the target price of $6.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.61 at $271.58, with 3,536,883 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.86 at $608.25, with 3,503,404 shares traded. This represents a 51.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is unchanged at $10.74, with 3,021,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



PG&E Corp (PCG) is unchanged at $15.82, with 2,529,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) is unchanged at $6.60, with 2,527,222 shares traded. PGRE's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $6.6.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.01 at $16.26, with 1,909,257 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

