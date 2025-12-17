After Hours Most Active for Dec 17, 2025 : NVDA, MU, HOOD, T, AAPL, COMP, QQQ, AMZN, BKD, XOM, KVYO, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 46.55 to 24,694.16. The total After hours volume is currently 165,656,971 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.21 at $172.15, with 10,235,958 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +14.6924 at $240.40, with 4,317,130 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.67. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.18 at $115.98, with 4,104,765 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $24.36, with 3,449,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.16 at $272.00, with 3,156,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is -0.0048 at $10.53, with 3,065,297 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.33 at $602.74, with 3,015,995 shares traded. This represents a 49.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.51 at $221.78, with 2,930,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $10.55, with 2,242,097 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 82.75% of the target price of $12.75.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.02 at $117.39, with 2,114,928 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) is unchanged at $29.99, with 1,647,131 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVYO is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $92.59, with 1,435,895 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

