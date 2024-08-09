After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2024 : LUV, CPNG, IXUS, NVDA, KMI, APLD, BAC, MSFT, CCL, CTSH, VZ, PENN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.79 to 18,514.89. The total After hours volume is currently 92,764,904 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $25.33, with 7,769,080 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 91.12% of the target price of $27.8.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.03 at $22.56, with 6,699,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is -0.2047 at $66.69, with 5,474,285 shares traded. This represents a 16.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2 at $104.95, with 4,047,103 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $21.02, with 3,235,888 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 95.55% of the target price of $22.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +0.01 at $3.91, with 3,017,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $38.28, with 3,012,650 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.08 at $406.10, with 2,640,037 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.02 at $14.79, with 2,515,578 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $74.42, with 2,409,103 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.21. CTSH's current last sale is 95.41% of the target price of $78.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $40.75, with 2,320,161 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. VZ's current last sale is 90.56% of the target price of $45.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is unchanged at $18.24, with 2,279,098 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 84.84% of the target price of $21.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.