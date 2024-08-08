After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2024 : NVDA, SOUN, GOOGL, ATEC, QQQ, GNW, SWI, AAPL, U, AMCR, XOM, RTX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 42.76 to 18,456.58. The total After hours volume is currently 111,924,910 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.64 at $105.61, with 6,989,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.19 at $5.40, with 6,204,173 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.44 at $162.47, with 2,939,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) is unchanged at $6.33, with 2,625,354 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ATEC is 11.049369; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.38 at $449.45, with 2,354,172 shares traded. This represents a 31.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $6.29, with 2,255,250 shares traded. GNW's current last sale is 89.86% of the target price of $7.



SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) is -0.21 at $12.67, with 2,211,370 shares traded. SWI's current last sale is 93.85% of the target price of $13.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.43 at $213.74, with 2,177,321 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -0.8 at $13.56, with 2,110,806 shares traded. U's current last sale is 52.15% of the target price of $26.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.61, with 2,105,452 shares traded.AMCR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 19 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.03 at $117.92, with 1,897,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is -0.1 at $115.00, with 1,870,220 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 98.29% of the target price of $117.

