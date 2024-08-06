News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2024 : NVDA, GOOGL, GOOG, INFN, QQQ, SQQQ

August 06, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.37 to 18,073.55. The total After hours volume is currently 138,308,955 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.25 at $107.50, with 12,626,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.03 at $158.32, with 7,733,917 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.07 at $160.47, with 7,071,909 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".

Infinera Corporation (INFN) is unchanged at $5.79, with 6,943,414 shares traded. INFN's current last sale is 87.07% of the target price of $6.65.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.24 at $440.77, with 4,020,140 shares traded. This represents a 28.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $10.40, with 3,465,809 shares traded. This represents a 45.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

