After Hours Most Active for Aug 5, 2024 : PLTR, NVDA, SQQQ, GM, LCID, QQQ, LUMN, BAC, TSLA, TJX, MSFT, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 94.65 to 17,989.8. The total After hours volume is currently 92,400,429 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +4.01 at $28.10, with 10,467,806 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.03 at $101.48, with 4,847,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $10.59, with 4,037,479 shares traded. This represents a 48.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.05 at $40.00, with 3,211,170 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.36 at $3.36, with 2,941,381 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.64 at $438.01, with 2,670,858 shares traded. This represents a 27.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.68 at $3.27, with 2,593,425 shares traded.LUMN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.1 at $36.75, with 2,586,711 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.57 at $199.45, with 2,509,736 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.77% of the target price of $215.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is -0.0131 at $108.88, with 2,214,028 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +2.85 at $398.00, with 2,211,658 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $18.93, with 1,597,559 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.