After Hours Most Active for Aug 4, 2025 : KVUE, SNAP, MRK, COP, HIMS, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 36.36 to 23,224.97. The total After hours volume is currently 128,666,596 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.18, with 14,196,085 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $9.50, with 11,631,683 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.1609 at $79.70, with 4,742,188 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



ConocoPhillips (COP) is +0.63 at $93.48, with 4,615,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. COP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.36 per share, which represents a 198 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -6.81 at $56.54, with 4,073,794 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 131.49% of the target price of $43.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $99.59, with 3,836,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.