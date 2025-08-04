After Hours Most Active for Aug 4, 2025 : AUR, PLTR, KVUE, AAPL, SNAP, OPEN, INTC, NVDA, HIMS, MRK, COP, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -44.28 to 22,974.28. The total After hours volume is currently 280,276,533 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.03 at $5.99, with 26,829,932 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 49.92% of the target price of $12.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +7.34 at $168.00, with 17,385,667 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.18, with 14,199,024 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $203.25, with 12,711,078 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. AAPL's current last sale is 84.69% of the target price of $240.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.08 at $9.55, with 11,889,227 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.11 at $2.57, with 11,135,511 shares traded.OPEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0003 at $19.50, with 9,653,268 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 88.64% of the target price of $22.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.6702 at $180.67, with 9,143,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -8.54 at $54.81, with 8,406,266 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 127.47% of the target price of $43.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $79.86, with 4,905,276 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



ConocoPhillips (COP) is -0.05 at $92.80, with 4,724,103 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. COP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.36 per share, which represents a 198 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.0318 at $99.62, with 3,849,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.