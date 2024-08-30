After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2024 : NU, NVDA, XP, CLF, PATH, INTR, NIO, PFE, INTC, STNE, PAGS, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.59 to 19,563.05. The total After hours volume is currently 211,591,612 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.12 at $14.85, with 115,615,531 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.15 at $119.22, with 15,816,453 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



XP Inc. (XP) is unchanged at $18.41, with 14,955,119 shares traded. XP's current last sale is 76.71% of the target price of $24.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is unchanged at $13.06, with 7,639,247 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 79.15% of the target price of $16.5.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.01 at $12.89, with 7,147,297 shares traded.PATH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.11 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) is -0.06 at $7.29, with 6,957,635 shares traded. INTR's current last sale is 107.21% of the target price of $6.8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $4.04, with 6,395,623 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $29.03, with 6,219,949 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. PFE's current last sale is 85.38% of the target price of $34.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $22.01, with 6,066,106 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $25.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is +0.03 at $13.29, with 5,898,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STNE is in the "buy range".



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is unchanged at $11.07, with 5,227,499 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGS is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $228.95, with 4,185,132 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

