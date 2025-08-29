After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2025 : ELAN, NVDA, GOOG, PPBI, SRPT, COLB, MSFT, SNAP, KMI, XOM, NEE, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.17 to 23,408.25. The total After hours volume is currently 173,977,891 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $18.35, with 22,912,351 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ELAN is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1303 at $174.05, with 6,348,499 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.1 at $213.43, with 5,238,602 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) is +0.22 at $24.71, with 5,082,734 shares traded. PPBI's current last sale is 98.84% of the target price of $25.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is -0.05 at $18.15, with 4,891,937 shares traded. SRPT's current last sale is 95.53% of the target price of $19.



Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) is +0.12 at $26.89, with 4,750,632 shares traded. COLB's current last sale is 99.59% of the target price of $27.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.0101 at $506.68, with 4,009,598 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0198 at $7.16, with 3,682,014 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SNAP's current last sale is 79.55% of the target price of $9.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $26.98, with 2,685,938 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 84.31% of the target price of $32.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.09 at $114.20, with 2,186,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.25 at $71.80, with 1,942,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0091 at $24.77, with 1,937,924 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.46% of the target price of $28.

