After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2024 : F, BABA, SNAP, NVDA, JCI, VZ, PCG, CMCSA, SBUX, AVGO, IGF, MNST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 59.99 to 19,385.45. The total After hours volume is currently 89,352,828 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.11, with 7,913,820 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85.46% of the target price of $13.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.06 at $81.08, with 5,360,321 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $9.25, with 4,976,884 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 71.15% of the target price of $13.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.37 at $117.96, with 4,695,371 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $71.08, with 3,195,492 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. JCI's current last sale is 91.72% of the target price of $77.5.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $41.25, with 2,882,161 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $45.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $19.60, with 2,708,944 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.46, with 2,405,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is unchanged at $94.86, with 2,251,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBUX is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +2.28 at $159.21, with 2,082,046 shares traded.AVGO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.95 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is -0.011 at $52.15, with 1,920,875 shares traded. This represents a 29.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is unchanged at $47.00, with 1,908,232 shares traded. MNST's current last sale is 83.93% of the target price of $56.

