After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2025 : NVDA, BAC, INFY, GOOGL, CSX, MRVL, WMT, AMZN, OPEN, SLB, OPAD, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.68 to 23,692.77. The total After hours volume is currently 157,814,410 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.47 at $179.70, with 6,504,874 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $50.47, with 5,840,463 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.00, with 5,541,944 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $20.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.19 at $211.45, with 5,080,732 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $32.66, with 4,543,316 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -6.4869 at $70.74, with 4,381,606 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marvell Posts Upbeat Q4 Results, Provides Impressive Projections



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.03 at $96.14, with 4,357,313 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.21 at $231.39, with 4,327,914 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.11 at $4.38, with 3,943,726 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 461.05% of the target price of $0.95.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is unchanged at $36.48, with 3,747,915 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is -1.44 at $4.79, with 3,716,302 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.03 at $68.39, with 3,083,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

