After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2024 : NVDA, SCZ, SQQQ, AFRM, GOOG, QQQ, KTF, XOM, CRM, VZ, BAC, T

August 28, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -67.01 to 19,283.77. The total After hours volume is currently 103,301,745 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -8.86 at $116.75, with 18,217,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) is unchanged at $65.67, with 3,196,483 shares traded. This represents a 25.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.21 at $8.65, with 2,553,596 shares traded. This represents a 21.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is +4.46 at $36.04, with 2,440,218 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.7 at $163.80, with 2,294,086 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.824 at $467.53, with 2,164,933 shares traded. This represents a 36.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Scudder Municiple Income Trust (KTF) is -0.005 at $9.72, with 1,770,859 shares traded.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $116.52, with 1,377,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +9.1 at $268.00, with 1,289,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $41.49, with 1,218,272 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 92.2% of the target price of $45.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.07 at $39.88, with 1,171,608 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $19.81, with 1,159,328 shares traded. T's current last sale is 90.05% of the target price of $22.

