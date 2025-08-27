After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2025 : WBA, IBKR, NVDA, NU, INTC, GM, KVUE, XOM, BN, CMCSA, IPG, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -122.12 to 23,443.73. The total After hours volume is currently 301,880,113 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is +0.03 at $12.01, with 90,805,754 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 104.89% of the target price of $11.45.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is +0.07 at $61.86, with 58,156,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBKR is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.6 at $174.00, with 22,602,548 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.02 at $14.62, with 6,763,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.23 at $24.62, with 6,341,086 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.91% of the target price of $22.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $58.75, with 4,548,690 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 106.82% of the target price of $55.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.03 at $20.78, with 4,343,834 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 93.39% of the target price of $22.25.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $112.75, with 3,972,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Brookfield Corporation (BN) is unchanged at $65.46, with 3,903,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BN is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $33.84, with 3,587,508 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 87.9% of the target price of $38.5.



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) is unchanged at $26.92, with 3,556,316 shares traded. IPG's current last sale is 90.49% of the target price of $29.75.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $68.44, with 3,368,718 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

