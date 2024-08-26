After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2024 : NVDA, INTC, MFC, SNAP, BN, GOOGL, AAPL, BAC, AMD, SBUX, CM, JCI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.12 to 19,498.32. The total After hours volume is currently 125,650,224 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.13 at $126.59, with 17,187,387 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $20.15, with 7,927,906 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 79.02% of the target price of $25.5.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $27.18, with 6,022,737 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFC is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $9.41, with 4,279,878 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 72.38% of the target price of $13.



Brookfield Corporation (BN) is unchanged at $49.38, with 4,221,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.03 at $166.19, with 3,128,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $226.96, with 3,110,864 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $39.91, with 3,097,278 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.0787 at $149.91, with 3,073,044 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is -0.1082 at $95.52, with 3,055,376 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBUX is in the "buy range".



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is unchanged at $54.58, with 3,011,277 shares traded.CM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.28 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $71.45, with 2,520,740 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. JCI's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $76.5.

