News & Insights

After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2024 : NVDA, INTC, MFC, SNAP, BN, GOOGL, AAPL, BAC, AMD, SBUX, CM, JCI

August 26, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.12 to 19,498.32. The total After hours volume is currently 125,650,224 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.13 at $126.59, with 17,187,387 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $20.15, with 7,927,906 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 79.02% of the target price of $25.5.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $27.18, with 6,022,737 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFC is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $9.41, with 4,279,878 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 72.38% of the target price of $13.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) is unchanged at $49.38, with 4,221,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BN is in the "buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.03 at $166.19, with 3,128,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $226.96, with 3,110,864 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $39.91, with 3,097,278 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.0787 at $149.91, with 3,073,044 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is -0.1082 at $95.52, with 3,055,376 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBUX is in the "buy range".

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is unchanged at $54.58, with 3,011,277 shares traded.CM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.28 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $71.45, with 2,520,740 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. JCI's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $76.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
INTC
MFC
SNAP
BN
GOOGL
AAPL
BAC
AMD
SBUX
CM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.