After Hours Most Active for Aug 25, 2025 : OPEN, NVDA, SNAP, CMCSA, COMM, PCG, CSX, VZ, OPAD, NEM, CRH, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.26 to 23,429.87. The total After hours volume is currently 103,788,805 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.05 at $4.59, with 6,228,933 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 483.16% of the target price of $0.95.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.08 at $179.89, with 5,352,199 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/27/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.94 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $7.03, with 5,202,472 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SNAP's current last sale is 78.11% of the target price of $9.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.01, with 2,447,424 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 88.34% of the target price of $38.5.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is +0.01 at $15.91, with 2,263,597 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. COMM's current last sale is 83.74% of the target price of $19.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.0299 at $14.94, with 1,946,505 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.12 at $32.93, with 1,779,074 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0494 at $44.28, with 1,717,225 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 92.25% of the target price of $48.



Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is -0.23 at $3.41, with 1,669,651 shares traded. OPAD's current last sale is 296.52% of the target price of $1.15.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $71.10, with 1,609,554 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $112.59, with 1,533,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1111 at $227.27, with 1,501,685 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. AAPL's current last sale is 94.7% of the target price of $240.

