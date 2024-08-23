After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2024 : NVDA, BAC, F, HBAN, GOOG, TLT, LUV, BMY, CMCSA, PFE, MRK, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.39 to 19,713.48. The total After hours volume is currently 82,697,454 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $129.25, with 9,033,393 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $39.76, with 3,698,345 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.25, with 3,400,492 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. F's current last sale is 86.54% of the target price of $13.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $14.63, with 3,087,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.0206 at $167.45, with 3,013,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.05 at $98.44, with 2,620,535 shares traded. This represents a 19.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is -0.16 at $28.02, with 2,443,932 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 102.26% of the target price of $27.4.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $48.11, with 2,297,001 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 94.33% of the target price of $51.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.82, with 2,290,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $28.93, with 2,159,502 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. PFE's current last sale is 85.09% of the target price of $34.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $116.60, with 1,926,574 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.02 at $416.81, with 1,777,156 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.