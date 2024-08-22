After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2024 : F, ABEV, BAC, KVUE, WMT, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 35.5 to 19,527.34. The total After hours volume is currently 131,833,404 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $10.89, with 6,141,825 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. F's current last sale is 83.77% of the target price of $13.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.01 at $2.32, with 3,127,306 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABEV is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $39.26, with 2,338,894 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.56, with 2,013,283 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. KVUE's current last sale is 93.74% of the target price of $23.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.07 at $75.65, with 1,864,411 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.04 at $114.77, with 1,725,287 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.