After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2025 : NVDA, AMZN, LCID, AAPL, IOVA, AVGO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.44 to 23,124.14. The total After hours volume is currently 97,306,839 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.07 at $174.91, with 4,892,038 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/27/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.94 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.1 at $222.05, with 2,902,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is unchanged at $2.09, with 2,270,492 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $2.2.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $224.70, with 2,256,073 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. AAPL's current last sale is 93.63% of the target price of $240.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.0186 at $2.56, with 1,716,488 shares traded. IOVA's current last sale is 34.11% of the target price of $7.5.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.52 at $289.08, with 1,581,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

