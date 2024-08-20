After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2024 : NVDA, SOFI, NU, SQQQ, AVGO, AMD, GOOGL, LUV, RTX, GTES, V, HPE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.13 to 19,714.69. The total After hours volume is currently 95,352,240 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.17 at $127.08, with 7,389,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.01 at $7.38, with 3,987,840 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. SOFI's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $9.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.04 at $14.41, with 3,220,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $7.96, with 2,627,929 shares traded. This represents a 11.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.12 at $165.83, with 2,449,226 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.05 at $156.35, with 1,978,755 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.12 at $167.30, with 1,958,134 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $26.52, with 1,953,185 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 95.4% of the target price of $27.8.



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $117.95, with 1,864,790 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 100.81% of the target price of $117.



Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is unchanged at $17.57, with 1,781,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GTES is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $268.04, with 1,397,517 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $18.77, with 1,381,701 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 91.56% of the target price of $20.5.

