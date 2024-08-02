After Hours Most Active for Aug 2, 2024 : SNAP, NVDA, TLT, BAC, MFC, INTC, AAPL, CSCO, NU, AUR, LUV, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.66 to 18,424.19. The total After hours volume is currently 105,870,114 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $9.39, with 17,155,525 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 58.69% of the target price of $16.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.41 at $107.68, with 8,018,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.13 at $98.15, with 7,377,724 shares traded. This represents a 19.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $37.58, with 5,738,950 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $24.74, with 4,925,209 shares traded.MFC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.15 at $21.63, with 4,171,618 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $219.97, with 2,903,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $46.66, with 2,658,681 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $53.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $10.92, with 2,497,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.02 at $3.86, with 2,210,882 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AUR is 12.768085; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is +0.01 at $25.06, with 2,119,652 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 90.14% of the target price of $27.8.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $19.41, with 2,102,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.