After-Hours
CSX

After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2025 : CSX, INTC, MRK, NVDA, IBN, KO, FUN, PEP, CX, WMT, HTZ, QQQ

August 19, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.71 to 23,383.06. The total After hours volume is currently 259,932,235 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.04 at $36.48, with 11,794,785 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.2 at $25.11, with 5,012,564 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 114.14% of the target price of $22.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.05 at $84.98, with 4,121,304 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.19. MRK's current last sale is 84.98% of the target price of $100.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.07 at $175.71, with 3,488,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $32.88, with 3,050,213 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.08 at $70.05, with 2,822,050 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) is unchanged at $25.98, with 2,768,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUN is in the "buy range".

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is -0.15 at $152.01, with 2,241,489 shares traded. PEP's current last sale is 98.71% of the target price of $154.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is +0.02 at $8.67, with 2,117,595 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 107.04% of the target price of $8.1.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.16 at $101.45, with 2,081,731 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. WMT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 67 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is -0.0295 at $5.17, with 1,791,526 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 8.389105; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $569.23, with 1,713,739 shares traded. This represents a 41.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CSX
INTC
MRK
NVDA
IBN
KO
FUN
PEP
CX
WMT
HTZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.