After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2025 : CSX, INTC, MRK, NVDA, IBN, KO, FUN, PEP, CX, WMT, HTZ, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.71 to 23,383.06. The total After hours volume is currently 259,932,235 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.04 at $36.48, with 11,794,785 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.2 at $25.11, with 5,012,564 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 114.14% of the target price of $22.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.05 at $84.98, with 4,121,304 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.19. MRK's current last sale is 84.98% of the target price of $100.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.07 at $175.71, with 3,488,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $32.88, with 3,050,213 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.08 at $70.05, with 2,822,050 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) is unchanged at $25.98, with 2,768,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUN is in the "buy range".



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is -0.15 at $152.01, with 2,241,489 shares traded. PEP's current last sale is 98.71% of the target price of $154.



Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is +0.02 at $8.67, with 2,117,595 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 107.04% of the target price of $8.1.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.16 at $101.45, with 2,081,731 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. WMT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 67 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is -0.0295 at $5.17, with 1,791,526 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 8.389105; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $569.23, with 1,713,739 shares traded. This represents a 41.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

