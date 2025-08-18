After Hours Most Active for Aug 18, 2025 : VCIT, TWLO, STR, NVDA, OPEN, BAC, JNJ, NEOG, PANW, VNOM, KVUE, CNH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.43 to 23,711.33. The total After hours volume is currently 129,178,808 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is unchanged at $82.96, with 9,316,788 shares traded. This represents a 5.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is +0.45 at $105.50, with 7,167,052 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TWLO is in the "buy range".



Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) is -0.04 at $18.08, with 6,193,205 shares traded. STR's current last sale is 66.96% of the target price of $27.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.05 at $181.96, with 5,844,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.04 at $3.82, with 4,322,985 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 402.11% of the target price of $0.95.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0191 at $47.90, with 3,248,573 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $176.25, with 3,103,798 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. JNJ's current last sale is 100.71% of the target price of $175.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is unchanged at $5.54, with 3,027,610 shares traded. NEOG's current last sale is 85.23% of the target price of $6.5.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is +9.3299 at $185.50, with 2,915,140 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PANW is in the "buy range".



Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM) is +0.16 at $37.40, with 2,425,662 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VNOM is 9.171964; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.10, with 2,217,646 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 94.83% of the target price of $22.25.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.20, with 2,004,227 shares traded. CNH's current last sale is 81.33% of the target price of $15.

