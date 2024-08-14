After Hours Most Active for Aug 14, 2024 : NVDA, OXY, CSCO, GRAB, BAC, IGIB, AAPL, VTWO, KO, UBER, CARR, USB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 19.97 to 19,042.65. The total After hours volume is currently 77,059,067 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $117.90, with 4,496,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.09 at $57.03, with 3,155,371 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.05. OXY's current last sale is 78.12% of the target price of $73.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +2.69 at $48.13, with 3,149,415 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.08 at $3.45, with 2,792,661 shares traded.GRAB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $38.78, with 2,689,026 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is -0.0064 at $52.94, with 2,563,222 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0316 at $221.69, with 2,417,933 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is +0.06 at $83.63, with 1,530,923 shares traded. This represents a 27.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $68.58, with 1,448,448 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.03 at $71.90, with 1,438,623 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $65.68, with 1,404,716 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. CARR's current last sale is 92.51% of the target price of $71.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $42.34, with 1,378,912 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1. USB's current last sale is 86.41% of the target price of $49.

