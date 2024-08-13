After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2024 : NU, NVDA, WPM, TAL, QQQ, PFE, VZ, AAPL, INTC, LUMN, LYFT, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -20.7 to 18,985.73. The total After hours volume is currently 84,620,344 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.86 at $13.57, with 4,886,078 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.27 at $116.41, with 3,925,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is -0.025 at $58.19, with 3,755,050 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WPM is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $9.18, with 3,395,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is unchanged at $462.58, with 3,326,407 shares traded. This represents a 35.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.04 at $28.81, with 2,754,072 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. PFE's current last sale is 84.74% of the target price of $34.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.04 at $40.74, with 2,655,019 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 90.53% of the target price of $45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2195 at $221.05, with 2,654,584 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $20.41, with 2,339,078 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 80.04% of the target price of $25.5.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.03 at $4.98, with 1,921,512 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 161.95% of the target price of $3.075.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.18 at $10.24, with 1,549,743 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 68.27% of the target price of $15.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.45 at $413.56, with 1,520,118 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

