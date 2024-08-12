News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2024 : V, F, NVDA, LUV, GRAB, BAC, TSLA, NU, C, AAPL, GT, TXN

August 12, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.89 to 18,535.14. The total After hours volume is currently 85,164,709 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Visa Inc. (V) is -0.19 at $259.70, with 13,196,071 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $9.87, with 4,560,606 shares traded. F's current last sale is 75.92% of the target price of $13.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.13 at $108.89, with 3,764,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $25.38, with 3,432,866 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 91.29% of the target price of $27.8.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $3.25, with 3,076,460 shares traded.GRAB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $38.17, with 2,890,093 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.0784 at $197.57, with 2,802,653 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 89.8% of the target price of $220.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $12.50, with 2,639,139 shares traded.NU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/13/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $57.84, with 2,439,530 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $217.56, with 2,031,917 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is +0.19 at $7.97, with 1,872,245 shares traded. GT's current last sale is 56.93% of the target price of $14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is unchanged at $192.06, with 1,788,783 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. TXN's current last sale is 95.32% of the target price of $201.5.

