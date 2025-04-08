After Hours Most Active for Apr 8, 2025 : NVDA, TSLL, INTC, QQQ, GRAB, AAPL, CNQ, YMM, KEY, SCHW, BABA, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.61 to 19,147.67. The total After hours volume is currently 295,395,182 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.9899 at $93.31, with 15,224,809 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1803 at $6.61, with 12,482,824 shares traded. This represents a 33.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.3 at $17.83, with 8,313,760 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 77.52% of the target price of $23.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.88 at $410.18, with 7,764,599 shares traded. This represents a 1.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.1293 at $3.60, with 7,487,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.97 at $169.45, with 7,292,286 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 66.19% of the target price of $256.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -0.3485 at $24.79, with 7,008,778 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNQ is in the "buy range".



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is unchanged at $10.36, with 5,520,444 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "buy range".



KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.23 at $13.00, with 4,675,310 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEY is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.05 at $69.88, with 4,316,735 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.17 at $98.20, with 4,178,082 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 65.03% of the target price of $151.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.07 at $7.16, with 3,976,640 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

