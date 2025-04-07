After Hours Most Active for Apr 7, 2025 : IEF, TLT, NVDA, BAC, HST, TSLL, TSLA, SCHW, FCX, TSM, VZ, HPQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.89 to 17,084.51. The total After hours volume is currently 294,256,092 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.1 at $95.51, with 21,845,235 shares traded. This represents a 4.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.21 at $89.84, with 17,776,453 shares traded. This represents a 5.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.5399 at $99.18, with 14,657,285 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.46 at $36.04, with 11,053,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $12.92, with 9,744,380 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.41 at $7.95, with 8,789,136 shares traded. This represents a 60.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.21 at $239.50, with 6,565,142 shares traded.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +1.3311 at $71.37, with 4,872,741 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.73 at $31.10, with 3,641,591 shares traded.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.97 at $147.14, with 3,103,980 shares traded.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.25 at $42.83, with 2,771,834 shares traded.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is +0.37 at $23.75, with 2,665,824 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

