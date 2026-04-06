After-Hours
ET

After Hours Most Active for Apr 6, 2026 : ET, RBLX, HOLX, NVDA, STIM, T, DVN, AAPL, KEY, WDC, FPS, GEN

April 06, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.83 to 24,182.34. The total After hours volume is currently 217,793,782 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.0178 at $18.98, with 6,009,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.15 at $57.05, with 4,956,400 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is +0.03 at $76.04, with 4,347,037 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.15 at $177.49, with 3,461,276 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is +0.26 at $2.02, with 2,093,421 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for STIM is 12.159667; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $28.30, with 2,018,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is -0.2271 at $49.42, with 1,843,313 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.25 at $258.61, with 1,809,840 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $20.66, with 1,563,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEY is in the "buy range".

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is +0.1761 at $304.33, with 1,531,376 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDC is in the "buy range".

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS) is -0.47 at $29.70, with 1,345,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FPS is in the "buy range".

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is unchanged at $19.37, with 1,237,697 shares traded. GEN's current last sale is 60.53% of the target price of $32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

ET
RBLX
HOLX
NVDA
STIM
T
DVN
AAPL
KEY
WDC
FPS
GE

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