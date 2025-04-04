After Hours Most Active for Apr 4, 2025 : NVDA, TSLL, TQQQ, GRAB, QQQ, HST, RITM, VALE, SCHW, KIM, C, BSX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 109.88 to 17,540.56. The total After hours volume is currently 219,686,254 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.71 at $92.60, with 16,644,408 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.28 at $7.66, with 9,677,597 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.42 at $40.67, with 7,198,425 shares traded.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.03 at $3.70, with 6,768,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.47 at $422.20, with 6,030,435 shares traded.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is +0.03 at $13.17, with 6,011,741 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -0.0857 at $10.36, with 4,438,872 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RITM is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.03 at $9.05, with 3,837,800 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 75.42% of the target price of $12.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.2 at $68.86, with 3,442,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is unchanged at $19.32, with 3,152,584 shares traded. KIM's current last sale is 80.5% of the target price of $24.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.13 at $58.00, with 3,079,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $89.70, with 2,612,052 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".

