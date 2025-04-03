After Hours Most Active for Apr 3, 2025 : NVDA, INTC, TQQQ, PFE, VCIT, TSLL, TLT, BBD, IAG, VG, BAC, ADT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -66.79 to 17,330.91. The total After hours volume is currently 203,274,489 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.62 at $102.42, with 9,526,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.31 at $22.74, with 5,969,447 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.87% of the target price of $23.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.25 at $50.05, with 5,528,659 shares traded. This represents a 2.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0001 at $24.29, with 4,449,555 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.97% of the target price of $30.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is +0.0225 at $82.03, with 4,283,638 shares traded. This represents a 5.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.08 at $10.11, with 3,866,992 shares traded. This represents a 104.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.24 at $92.09, with 3,441,228 shares traded. This represents a 8.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.01 at $2.28, with 3,330,945 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 81.43% of the target price of $2.8.



Iamgold Corporation (IAG) is -0.03 at $6.50, with 3,012,007 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IAG is in the "buy range".



Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +0.18 at $9.16, with 2,675,072 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VG is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $37.29, with 2,169,247 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.08, with 2,146,261 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 89.78% of the target price of $9.

