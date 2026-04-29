After Hours Most Active for Apr 29, 2026 : NVDA, WMT, AAPL, PFE, AMZN, WFC, INTC, NOK, CLF, SATS, KO, VICI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -46.83 to 27,140.15. The total After hours volume is currently 123,882,886 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2499 at $209.01, with 4,952,801 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.02 at $127.99, with 4,930,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $270.17, with 4,189,325 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.92. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.92 per share, which represents a 165 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0226 at $26.28, with 4,143,914 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.74 per share, which represents a 92 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.6123 at $262.43, with 3,998,635 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.96. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $81.51, with 3,658,956 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.08 at $94.67, with 3,513,061 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $12.48, with 3,203,503 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +0.07 at $10.32, with 2,939,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. CLF's current last sale is 103.2% of the target price of $10.



EchoStar Corporation (SATS) is unchanged at $119.78, with 2,741,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SATS is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $78.87, with 2,565,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.12 at $28.72, with 2,233,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.