After Hours Most Active for Apr 29, 2026 : AMZN, INTC, MSFT, QCOM, NOK, TQQQ, NVDA, WFC, F, PFE, CLF, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.28 to 27,429.84. The total After hours volume is currently 305,883,052 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +7.21 at $270.25, with 15,707,024 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.96. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +4.02 at $98.77, with 12,328,820 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 128.27% of the target price of $77.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.43 at $425.89, with 10,401,544 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is +21 at $177.00, with 10,384,171 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 118% of the target price of $150.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3899 at $12.85, with 10,275,519 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.41 at $63.27, with 10,079,267 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.91 at $211.16, with 9,665,647 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.3399 at $81.17, with 6,886,053 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.15 at $12.09, with 6,364,987 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.56% of the target price of $13.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $26.25, with 4,291,363 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.74 per share, which represents a 92 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.039 at $10.21, with 3,280,038 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. CLF's current last sale is 102.11% of the target price of $10.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.2556 at $78.61, with 3,039,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.