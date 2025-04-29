After-Hours
SNAP

After Hours Most Active for Apr 29, 2025 : SNAP, AMCR, BAC, PFE, SHV, BERY, GRAB, NVDA, MRK, WBA, AAPL, TSLL

April 29, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -67.59 to 19,477.36. The total After hours volume is currently 120,188,987 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.16 at $7.93, with 13,345,735 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results

Amcor plc (AMCR) is +0.03 at $9.36, with 9,265,268 shares traded.AMCR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $39.99, with 7,396,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $23.77, with 7,021,559 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.02 at $110.45, with 6,751,514 shares traded. This represents a .49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) is unchanged at $67.58, with 5,287,888 shares traded. BERY's current last sale is 93.86% of the target price of $72.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $4.80, with 3,957,400 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $108.90, with 3,488,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $84.71, with 3,178,169 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.46. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is +0.02 at $10.95, with 2,928,653 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 95.63% of the target price of $11.45.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $211.21, with 2,831,992 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.6 per share, which represents a 153 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.05 at $10.92, with 2,347,880 shares traded. This represents a 73.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

N
