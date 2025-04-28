After Hours Most Active for Apr 28, 2025 : NVDA, INTC, AMD, CSCO, GRAB, CMCSA, XOM, EQT, KVUE, BAC, BMY, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -49.41 to 19,377.88. The total After hours volume is currently 178,513,279 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.3 at $108.43, with 11,351,840 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.1 at $20.41, with 8,873,294 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 94.93% of the target price of $21.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is unchanged at $96.39, with 7,498,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $56.84, with 6,028,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $4.75, with 5,956,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $33.77, with 4,952,898 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 78.53% of the target price of $43.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $108.63, with 4,862,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.72. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.72 per share, which represents a 206 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $51.12, with 3,117,612 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.11, with 3,085,100 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 98.34% of the target price of $23.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $39.74, with 3,070,072 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $48.46, with 2,993,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.69. BMY's current last sale is 86.54% of the target price of $56.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $69.43, with 2,892,750 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

