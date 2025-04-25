After Hours Most Active for Apr 25, 2025 : NVDA, CMG, MSFT, IOVA, XOM, LNW, CMCSA, NU, TSLA, MP, PFE, NEE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.65 to 19,446.21. The total After hours volume is currently 107,054,554 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $110.89, with 5,366,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.07 at $51.85, with 2,461,969 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.2999 at $392.15, with 2,429,109 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 3.2 per share, which represents a 294 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.03 at $3.54, with 2,343,555 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.0725 at $108.64, with 2,134,580 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.72. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.72 per share, which represents a 206 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) is unchanged at $84.39, with 2,073,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LNW is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.06 at $33.96, with 1,902,839 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 78.98% of the target price of $43.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $12.02, with 1,839,833 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 80.13% of the target price of $15.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.13 at $285.08, with 1,799,334 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.03% of the target price of $300.



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +0.09 at $24.50, with 1,515,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $22.92, with 1,433,440 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $66.09, with 1,284,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

