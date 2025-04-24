After Hours Most Active for Apr 24, 2025 : VCLT, INTC, GOOGL, NVDA, GOOG, AAPL, PAGS, WFC, BABA, C, XOM, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 40.9 to 19,255.3. The total After hours volume is currently 146,078,510 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is -0.0577 at $74.13, with 15,388,647 shares traded. This represents a 4.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.4698 at $20.02, with 11,773,146 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +5.46 at $164.74, with 6,302,544 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.31 at $106.12, with 3,987,894 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +5.18 at $166.65, with 3,678,724 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $208.42, with 3,222,608 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.6 per share, which represents a 153 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is unchanged at $9.61, with 2,108,791 shares traded. PAGS's current last sale is 87.36% of the target price of $11.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $69.56, with 2,069,903 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.21 at $119.50, with 1,825,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $68.16, with 1,677,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $108.63, with 1,484,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $11.75, with 1,484,001 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 78.33% of the target price of $15.

