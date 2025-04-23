After Hours Most Active for Apr 23, 2025 : GRAB, NVDA, TSLL, PLYA, CHWY, T, APA, KVUE, CMG, WBD, WFC, EQT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 61.22 to 18,754.48. The total After hours volume is currently 120,377,516 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0184 at $4.40, with 5,657,364 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.25 at $102.96, with 5,549,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.09 at $8.29, with 4,217,908 shares traded. This represents a 61.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $13.43, with 3,761,790 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 101.36% of the target price of $13.25.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is unchanged at $35.37, with 3,673,015 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.07 at $27.12, with 3,485,743 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



APA Corporation (APA) is +0.05 at $15.70, with 2,947,229 shares traded. APA's current last sale is 68.26% of the target price of $23.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.94, with 2,338,517 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 97.62% of the target price of $23.5.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -1.75 at $47.01, with 2,303,373 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q3 Results Top Estimates; Street Says Buy



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $8.33, with 2,019,246 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 64.08% of the target price of $13.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.18 at $68.12, with 1,766,472 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $48.75, with 1,584,085 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".

