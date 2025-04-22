After-Hours
TSLL

After Hours Most Active for Apr 22, 2025 : TSLL, TSLA, NVDA, VZ, BMRN, CNH, KVUE, CM, CSCO, CLF, BAC, AAPL

April 22, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.37 to 18,276.04. The total After hours volume is currently 133,305,492 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $7.29, with 10,940,890 shares traded. This represents a 47.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.8 at $236.17, with 6,835,316 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.25 at $98.64, with 4,976,267 shares traded.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.05 at $43.14, with 4,091,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is unchanged at $61.50, with 3,544,096 shares traded.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $11.28, with 3,169,433 shares traded.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.19, with 3,020,926 shares traded.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is +0.0065 at $59.81, with 2,915,730 shares traded.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $55.04, with 2,724,713 shares traded.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +0.01 at $7.25, with 2,372,818 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $38.33, with 2,150,700 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.24 at $199.50, with 1,677,706 shares traded.

