After Hours Most Active for Apr 20, 2026 : JBLU, NVDA, VCSH, AAPL, HTZ, VISN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 46.41 to 26,636.75. The total After hours volume is currently 114,220,163 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -0.0235 at $5.73, with 2,707,599 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 127.26% of the target price of $4.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $202.06, with 2,506,214 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is unchanged at $79.50, with 2,502,830 shares traded. This represents a 1.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.037 at $273.01, with 2,140,453 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.05 at $7.86, with 2,115,085 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 9.021573; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Vistance Networks, Inc. (VISN) is +0.05 at $19.16, with 1,971,589 shares traded. VISN's current last sale is 86.11% of the target price of $22.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.