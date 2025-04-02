After Hours Most Active for Apr 2, 2025 : RIG, TSLL, IGSB, NVDA, LCID, TQQQ, FTRE, VZ, ABBV, PFE, T, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -624.55 to 18,957.23. The total After hours volume is currently 151,336,280 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.0096 at $3.15, with 12,076,585 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 63.01% of the target price of $5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.42 at $11.69, with 9,006,794 shares traded. This represents a 136.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is unchanged at $52.20, with 7,090,506 shares traded. This represents a 3.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.2802 at $112.70, with 6,831,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.01 at $2.39, with 6,636,783 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 79.67% of the target price of $3.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.8695 at $61.80, with 4,137,220 shares traded. This represents a 26.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) is unchanged at $7.51, with 4,091,743 shares traded. FTRE's current last sale is 62.58% of the target price of $12.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.04 at $44.70, with 2,442,967 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 97.17% of the target price of $46.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is unchanged at $205.19, with 2,258,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $24.69, with 1,494,225 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.3% of the target price of $30.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $28.14, with 1,457,434 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.09 at $10.24, with 1,432,262 shares traded. F's current last sale is 106.67% of the target price of $9.6.

