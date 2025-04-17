After Hours Most Active for Apr 17, 2025 : INTC, CMCSA, KMI, NVDA, CCL, MRK, FNA, WBD, QQQ, T, VICI, TLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 31.92 to 18,290.01. The total After hours volume is currently 103,456,749 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0198 at $18.95, with 6,603,957 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.025 at $34.01, with 4,663,027 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.98 per share, which represents a 104 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $27.10, with 3,285,867 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 87.42% of the target price of $31.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.0201 at $101.51, with 2,971,238 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.0299 at $18.02, with 2,913,379 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $78.00, with 2,816,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.21. MRK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.16 per share, which represents a 207 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) is unchanged at $13.09, with 2,654,858 shares traded. FNA's current last sale is 100.69% of the target price of $13.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.0599 at $8.17, with 2,166,517 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 62.85% of the target price of $13.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.9 at $445.00, with 2,004,439 shares traded. This represents a 10.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.15, with 1,995,221 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.52 per share, which represents a 55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $32.54, with 1,895,758 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.13 at $87.40, with 1,799,910 shares traded. This represents a 2.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

