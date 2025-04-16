After Hours Most Active for Apr 16, 2025 : ABEV, GRAB, HTZ, NVDA, PFE, PBR, INTC, IBN, HSAI, PDCO, HDB, VIPS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.24 to 18,271.88. The total After hours volume is currently 137,400,065 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.02 at $2.31, with 25,128,154 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 89.88% of the target price of $2.57.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $4.04, with 9,292,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.2399 at $5.95, with 7,102,592 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 198.33% of the target price of $3.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4802 at $104.01, with 5,636,647 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $22.07, with 4,219,471 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 73.57% of the target price of $30.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $11.22, with 3,523,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $19.18, with 3,445,746 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 83.39% of the target price of $23.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.15 at $31.82, with 3,421,575 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Hesai Group (HSAI) is -0.2275 at $10.79, with 2,775,648 shares traded. HSAI's current last sale is 49.03% of the target price of $22.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) is unchanged at $31.33, with 2,721,758 shares traded. PDCO's current last sale is 101.06% of the target price of $31.



HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is unchanged at $69.26, with 2,552,753 shares traded.HDB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.74 per share, which represents a 84 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $12.39, with 2,463,598 shares traded. VIPS's current last sale is 76.48% of the target price of $16.2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.